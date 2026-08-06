POLICE- UPDATE: Fatal altercation in Ebenezer under Investigation 4 suspects arrested

SOUTH REWARD, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Police Dispatch Center received several calls reporting a fight in the Ebenezer neighborhood.

A patrol unit was dispatched immediately and, upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a male victim lying on the ground and unresponsive. An ambulance was promptly requested, and medical personnel arrived shortly thereafter to render assistance. Despite efforts to assist him, the victim succumbed to injuries reportedly sustained during an earlier altercation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives spoke with witnesses in the vicinity and reviewed video footage circulating on social media. These sources have provided investigators with information regarding the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

During the investigation, a female and male suspect was apprehended in connection with the incident. Authorities also received information which lead to the discovery and confiscation of two firearms. These two males suspects were arrested in connection with the discovered firearms.

Forensic personnel and detectives were observed processing the crime scene, collecting evidence, and gathering additional information to assist with the ongoing investigation. The confiscated firearms will be subjected to further forensic examination.

In total, four suspects 3 males and 1 female were brought to the police station for questioning and further processing in connection with the investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) reminds the public that disagreements and differences of opinion should never escalate into violence. Members of the community are urged not to take matters into their own hands. When conflicts arise, seek assistance from the appropriate authorities rather than allowing a disagreement to escalate to a potentially tragic outcome.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has relevant information is encouraged to come forward and assist investigators.

Contact numbers to contact KPSM are 54-22222 or our Tip-line 9300.

Fatal Stabbing Near PSVE School on L.B. Scott Road Under Investigation

EBENEZER, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near the PSVE School on L.B. Scott Road.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Central Dispatch received several reports of a man lying on the ground with apparent stab wounds. Police patrols and detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim sustained stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries. The Forensic Department and other investigative units are currently processing the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

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