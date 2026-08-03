Drive Safe SXM and Slow Down Nuh Join Forces: French and Dutch Sides Unite for Road  Safety 

PHILIPSBURG/French Quarter – Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg and Gaelle Arndell owner of Soualichi Driving School have announced that their two road safety movements, Drive Safe SXM and Slow Down Nuh, are joining forces to promote safer roads across the island.

In light of the recent series of tragic traffic accidents, both women agreed that the time has come for the community, on both sides of the island, to unite around one common goal: saving lives through awareness, education, and personal responsibility.

“The recent accidents have touched families across our island and remind us that road safety is not someone else’s responsibility it belongs to all of us,” Roseburg said. “Drive Safe SXM and Slow Down Nuh may have started as two separate calls to action, but they carry the same message. Together we stand stronger.”

Arndell echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the partnership reflects the shared responsibility drivers on both sides of the island carry for one another.

“Soualichi Driving School believes that education is the foundation of safe driving,” Arndell said. “By joining forces with Drive Safe SXM, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact across both the French and Dutch sides of our island. Together, we are united by one powerful message: slow down, protect lives, and make every journey a safe one. One island, one mission.”

The united campaign calls on motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions, obey traffic laws, respect speed limits, never drive under the influence, and show courtesy to fellow road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Both leaders emphasized that while enforcement remains an important part of road safety, lasting change begins with individual choices.

“Every decision we make behind the wheel has consequences,” Roseburg said. “Choosing patience over aggression, responsibility over recklessness, and caution over haste can mean the difference between life and death.”

Roseburg and Arndell are inviting businesses, schools, community organizations, and residents from both sides of the island to become part of the movement.

“This isn’t about who started it it’s about all of us finishing it together,” Roseburg said. “If each of us commits to making better choices every time we get behind the wheel, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”

Added Arndell: “One island. One mission. Together, we can make a difference.”

The public is encouraged to join the movement and share their support using #DriveSafeSXM and #SlowDownNuh.

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