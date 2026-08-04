Community Invited to the 3rd Annual Mom’s Health Fair in Connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2026

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), proudly invites the public to attend the 3rd Annual Mom’s Health Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall.

The Mom’s Health Fair is one of the signature activities commemorating World Breastfeeding Week 2026 and continues to provide parents and families with direct access to the many services available throughout the community.

Designed to support families from pregnancy through adolescence, the fair brings together healthcare professionals, government departments, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and community partners under one roof.

Visitors will have the opportunity to: Learn about the services available to families right here on the island; Meet professionals from various organizations.

Those who visit the fair will also receive information on pregnancy, postpartum care, child development, education, nutrition, mental health, and family support, and be able to connect with agencies that provide ongoing assistance throughout the parenting journey.

The fair reflects this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme:

“Breastfeeding for a Sustainable start to life: Strengthen What Works.”

By bringing organizations together in one location, the event aims to strengthen existing support systems and ensure families know where to access help when they need it most.

Admission is free, and all parents, expectant parents, caregivers, grandparents, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Additional information, including the event location and participating organizations, will be shared on the Collective Prevention Services, Government of Sint Maarten, Sint Maarten online mediums, the Sint Maarten Medical Center, and White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation Facebook pages.

For more information, contact: Collective Prevention Services

Email: Ivanca.Sterling@sintmaartengov.org

Tel: (721)5423003/ 520-4163

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