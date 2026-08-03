COCI Business Mixer Continues Momentum for “Island Roots to Global Routes” Mission to Miami

SINT MAARTEN — The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) hosted a productive “Island Roots to Global Routes” Business Mixer, this past Friday, July 31st, as excitement continues to build for the upcoming Business Expansion Mission & Expo taking place in Miami, Florida, from November 16–19, 2026.

With the countdown officially underway, business owners, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders gathered for an informative evening focused on preparing participants to maximize the opportunities available through this groundbreaking regional initiative.

COCI Vice President Anastacio Baker encouraged attendees to take advantage of this unique opportunity to expand beyond local borders and position their businesses for international growth:

“Success comes to those who are prepared to step beyond their comfort zones. This Mission is more than a trip, it’s an investment in your future. It provides direct access to new markets, valuable business relationships, expert guidance and opportunities that can transform your business from a local enterprise into a global competitor. We are organizing things so your business is among those positioned to make it big! Don’t wait until it’s too late to secure your place,” said Baker.

Among the many benefits of participating in the Mission are:

* Direct access to the U.S. market and international business opportunities.

* Business matchmaking and B2B networking with global investors, distributors and industry leaders.

* Guidance from legal, financial and international trade experts.

* Increased visibility for Caribbean products and services.

* Opportunities to establish strategic partnerships, shipping and distribution channels.

* Access to export opportunities, investment resources and business support organizations.

* Practical knowledge to help businesses scale, diversify and compete globally.

COCI Director Jude Houston also highlighted the availability of RVO funding, which may assist qualifying businesses with participation costs associated with the Miami Mission. He encouraged eligible companies to begin preparing their applications early to improve their chances of receiving support.

Further details on the RVO funding process were presented by Richmer York, COCI’s Business Center Manager, who outlined the application requirements and emphasized the importance of having all necessary documentation readily available. Required documents include valid identification, recent bank statements, the official invoice for the Mission, business registration documents and other supporting information, as part of the funding application process. Participants are encouraged to visit the COCI Business Center for hands’on guidance and assistance with their applications.

While the RVO funding program is currently available to qualifying N.V. and B.V. companies, COCI emphasized that the Miami Mission is designed to benefit all businesses, including sole proprietorships, entrepreneurs and aspiring investors. To ensure greater accessibility, flexible payment plans remain available through COCI, allowing more businesses to participate in this transformational initiative.

Participants were also reminded of the upcoming Online Digital RVO Training Session, scheduled for August 20, 2026, which will provide detailed guidance on the application process, business preparation and available funding opportunities.

The evening concluded with participants securing their places through installment payments, networking with fellow business leaders, exploring potential partnerships and building lasting business relationships that will extend well beyond the Mission itself.

The “Island Roots to Global Routes” Business Expansion Mission & Expo is a collaborative initiative of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its regional and international partners, aimed at empowering Caribbean businesses to expand into global markets.

Business owners, entrepreneurs and investors interested in participating are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as spaces are limited.

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