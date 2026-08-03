Home Local News CBCS publishes 2025 Annual Report: Record financial results and successful introduction of the...

CBCS publishes 2025 Annual Report: Record financial results and successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder 

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Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has  published its 2025 Annual Report, reflecting on a milestone year marked by a record profit of  approximately Cg 66,9 million and the historic introduction of the Caribbean guilder in  Curaçao and Sint Maarten on March 31st.  

The 2025 profit increased by Cg 20,3 million compared with 2024. The increase is to a large extent  the result of the Bank’s active investment management strategy. The higher investment income more than offset the decline in net interest income. Net interest income decreased because of  higher interest expenses associated with increased average outstanding Certificates of Deposit  and higher interest paid on current accounts. The higher profit was also supported by lower  expenses due to the release of a provision for doubtful accounts following payments received on  outstanding debts.  

Besides this record profit, the successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder was undoubtedly  the year’s defining milestone. The introduction of the Caribbean guilder on 31 March 2025  represented the successful completion of one of the largest projects in the CBCS’s history.  Following years of careful preparation, the transition was completed smoothly through close  cooperation between the CBCS, commercial banks, governments, retailers, and other  stakeholders. Payment systems remained fully operational throughout the changeover, allowing  the new currency to become part of everyday economic life within a short period.  

The Bank has also made significant progress in monetary policy, financial supervision, payment  system modernization, financial stability, and organizational development. 

Throughout 2025, monetary policy remained focused on preserving the stability of the exchange  rate peg while maintaining adequate foreign reserves. The CBCS further strengthened its  supervisory framework through the enhanced risk-based AML/CFT/CFP supervision, continued  alignment with international regulatory standards, and the expansion of its macroprudential toolkit  to better identify and mitigate systemic risks. The Deposit Guarantee Scheme entered into force  in Curaçao while preparations continued for its implementation in Sint Maarten, and further steps  were taken to modernize the payment system through the migration to ISO 20022 standards and  the continued development of instant payment use cases.  

Last year also marked the successful completion of the CBCS Strategic Plan 2022–2025. The  CBCS launched new interactive statistical dashboards, completed a strategic review of the  financial sector, developed a new IT roadmap, and participated in an IMF Central Bank 

Transparency Code Review. These achievements laid the foundation for the new Strategic Plan  2026–2028, built around the vision “Driven by innovation, focused on trust.” The 2026–2028 strategy will guide the CBCS’s efforts to become a fully digital and data-driven central bank.  

The 2025 Annual Report is available on our website: https://www.centralbank.cw/publications/annual-report/2025 

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