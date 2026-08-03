CBCS publishes 2025 Annual Report: Record financial results and successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder 

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has published its 2025 Annual Report, reflecting on a milestone year marked by a record profit of approximately Cg 66,9 million and the historic introduction of the Caribbean guilder in Curaçao and Sint Maarten on March 31st.

The 2025 profit increased by Cg 20,3 million compared with 2024. The increase is to a large extent the result of the Bank’s active investment management strategy. The higher investment income more than offset the decline in net interest income. Net interest income decreased because of higher interest expenses associated with increased average outstanding Certificates of Deposit and higher interest paid on current accounts. The higher profit was also supported by lower expenses due to the release of a provision for doubtful accounts following payments received on outstanding debts.

Besides this record profit, the successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder was undoubtedly the year’s defining milestone. The introduction of the Caribbean guilder on 31 March 2025 represented the successful completion of one of the largest projects in the CBCS’s history. Following years of careful preparation, the transition was completed smoothly through close cooperation between the CBCS, commercial banks, governments, retailers, and other stakeholders. Payment systems remained fully operational throughout the changeover, allowing the new currency to become part of everyday economic life within a short period.

The Bank has also made significant progress in monetary policy, financial supervision, payment system modernization, financial stability, and organizational development.

Throughout 2025, monetary policy remained focused on preserving the stability of the exchange rate peg while maintaining adequate foreign reserves. The CBCS further strengthened its supervisory framework through the enhanced risk-based AML/CFT/CFP supervision, continued alignment with international regulatory standards, and the expansion of its macroprudential toolkit to better identify and mitigate systemic risks. The Deposit Guarantee Scheme entered into force in Curaçao while preparations continued for its implementation in Sint Maarten, and further steps were taken to modernize the payment system through the migration to ISO 20022 standards and the continued development of instant payment use cases.

Last year also marked the successful completion of the CBCS Strategic Plan 2022–2025. The CBCS launched new interactive statistical dashboards, completed a strategic review of the financial sector, developed a new IT roadmap, and participated in an IMF Central Bank

Transparency Code Review. These achievements laid the foundation for the new Strategic Plan 2026–2028, built around the vision “Driven by innovation, focused on trust.” The 2026–2028 strategy will guide the CBCS’s efforts to become a fully digital and data-driven central bank.

The 2025 Annual Report is available on our website: https://www.centralbank.cw/publications/annual-report/2025

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