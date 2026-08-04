Cay Bay Residents Complain About Household Garbage Not Being Picked Up

CAPEBAY, Sint Maarten – Residents of Banjo Drive in Cay Bay say household garbage collection has become unreliable, with trucks repeatedly failing to service individual bins along the street.

According to local residents, collection trucks arrive on the scheduled days—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—but often stop only at the end of the road to empty the large communal bins before leaving. Residents report that their personal household bins are left uncollected unless someone approaches the driver to complain and request service.

One resident described the situation as ongoing for three consecutive weeks. “Every time it’s the same thing with the residents of Cay Bay Banjo Drive,” the resident said. “The truck is not coming up to pick up the garbage… This is week 3 no truck, forcing people to throw in the big bins whereas our household bins are not being picked up.”

The resident questioned the oversight of the Ministry of VROMI, asking whether officials or inspectors are monitoring service delivery in the area. Photos taken by the resident show overflowing bins along the road, with the person noting that traffic and the need for people to get to work limited the number of images captured.

Residents expressed concern that continued missed collections could attract animals, particularly pigs, that knock over bins and leave waste scattered, creating unsanitary conditions. “Soon the pigs will be coming around again and knocking over the bins, making the place look nasty,” the resident added. “I mean come on, humans live here.”

The complaint highlights ongoing frustration among Banjo Road residents over inconsistent garbage collection service in the Cay Bay area.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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