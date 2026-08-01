Home Headlines & Top Stories Caribbean Union of Teachers Concludes Successful  2026 Executive Meeting with Election of...

Caribbean Union of Teachers Concludes Successful  2026 Executive Meeting with Election of First Vice President and Landmark Partnership with Cipriani College

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The Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT), representing more than twenty-six (26)  teachers’ unions across the English-, French and Dutch-speaking Caribbean,  successfully concluded its 2026 Executive Meeting, held from 13–15 July 2026 in  Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago  Unified Teachers Association(TTUTA). 

The biannual meeting provided an opportunity for the Executive to review the work  of the organization, deliberate on matters affecting education and the teaching profession across the region, and make strategic decisions to strengthen the Union’s  advocacy and leadership. 

A major highlight of the meeting was the election of Mrs. Fiona Charles, President  of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU), to the office  of First Vice President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers. Mrs. Charles brings  a wealth of experience in trade union leadership and education advocacy. 

Another significant milestone was the signing of a historic Memorandum of  Understanding (MoU) between the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) and  the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies (CCLCS), the  Caribbean’s premier tertiary institution specializing in labour education and cooperative development. 

This strategic partnership establishes a regional framework for advancing industrial  relations, executive leadership, trade union governance, research, and policy  advocacy for educators throughout the Caribbean. 

Under the multi-year agreement, CUT and Cipriani College will co-design and  execute accredited training programs tailored specifically to the unique needs of teaching professionals, union executives, shop stewards, and educational leaders  across member territories—spanning from Bermuda in the north to Suriname in the  south. 

Key Pillars of the CUT-CCLCS Partnership 

Standing Membership Discounts on Standard Programs: Under this agreement  a 25% discount will be applied to CUT members pursuing studies at CCLCS ∙ CUT-CIPRIANI Leadership Academy: will serve as the regional training and  certification incubator for current and emerging education labor leaders across the  Caribbean. 

Evidence-Based Policy & Research: Collaborative research initiatives focusing on  issues in education affecting the region. 

The signing comes at a pivotal juncture for education in the Caribbean, where school  systems face rapid technological transformation, changing labor dynamics, and  structural shifts. By combining CUT’s deep regional footprint and advocacy strength  with Cipriani College’s six decades of pedagogical leadership in labor rights and co 

operative development, the partnership aims to fortify the voice of educators in  national and regional policy development. 

The Caribbean Union of Teachers remains steadfast in its commitment to  empowering educators, strengthening teachers’ unions, and fostering collaboration  among member organizations to ensure quality education and improved working  conditions for all teachers in the Caribbean.

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