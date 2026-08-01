Caribbean Union of Teachers Concludes Successful  2026 Executive Meeting with Election of First Vice President and Landmark Partnership with Cipriani College

The Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT), representing more than twenty-six (26) teachers’ unions across the English-, French and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, successfully concluded its 2026 Executive Meeting, held from 13–15 July 2026 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association(TTUTA).

The biannual meeting provided an opportunity for the Executive to review the work of the organization, deliberate on matters affecting education and the teaching profession across the region, and make strategic decisions to strengthen the Union’s advocacy and leadership.

A major highlight of the meeting was the election of Mrs. Fiona Charles, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU), to the office of First Vice President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers. Mrs. Charles brings a wealth of experience in trade union leadership and education advocacy.

Another significant milestone was the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) and the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies (CCLCS), the Caribbean’s premier tertiary institution specializing in labour education and cooperative development.

This strategic partnership establishes a regional framework for advancing industrial relations, executive leadership, trade union governance, research, and policy advocacy for educators throughout the Caribbean.

Under the multi-year agreement, CUT and Cipriani College will co-design and execute accredited training programs tailored specifically to the unique needs of teaching professionals, union executives, shop stewards, and educational leaders across member territories—spanning from Bermuda in the north to Suriname in the south.

Key Pillars of the CUT-CCLCS Partnership

∙ Standing Membership Discounts on Standard Programs: Under this agreement a 25% discount will be applied to CUT members pursuing studies at CCLCS ∙ CUT-CIPRIANI Leadership Academy: will serve as the regional training and certification incubator for current and emerging education labor leaders across the Caribbean.

∙ Evidence-Based Policy & Research: Collaborative research initiatives focusing on issues in education affecting the region.

The signing comes at a pivotal juncture for education in the Caribbean, where school systems face rapid technological transformation, changing labor dynamics, and structural shifts. By combining CUT’s deep regional footprint and advocacy strength with Cipriani College’s six decades of pedagogical leadership in labor rights and co

operative development, the partnership aims to fortify the voice of educators in national and regional policy development.

The Caribbean Union of Teachers remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering educators, strengthening teachers’ unions, and fostering collaboration among member organizations to ensure quality education and improved working conditions for all teachers in the Caribbean.

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