BOPP Students Complete Placement at the Tax Administration

Philipsburg – After a month of practical learning, five students have successfully completed their placement at the Tax Administration through the 2026 Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP). During the program, they gained valuable experience and learned more about the operations of the Tax Administration and its role in society.

Three students were assigned to the Business Unit, while two were assigned to the Income Tax Unit, where they worked alongside staff and gained insight into the daily operations of the Tax Administration. In the Business Unit, the students assisted with the scanning and indexing of documents, including Wage Tax, AOV/AWW Premiums, AVBZ, Turnover Tax, and Profit Tax records. Those assigned to the Income Tax Unit supported administrative tasks, including document filing, data entry, and other office functions.

Throughout the program, the students learned the importance of accuracy, confidentiality, and professionalism when handling taxpayer information.

As part of their experience, the students had the opportunity to meet with the Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, and Secretary General of Finance, Ms. Roxanne Howell, who encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity and continue pursuing their educational and career goals.

The Tax Administration congratulates Christopher Williams, Jada George, Norris Marlin, Tah’Jenique Baron, and T’Saiyna Cristian on successfully completing the program. We thank them for their enthusiasm, dedication, and willingness to learn, and wish them every success in their future academic and professional endeavors.

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