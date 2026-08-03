As Many Students Enter the Final Months Before Graduating High School, Community Initiative Encourages Friends and Families to Create One More Adventure Together

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — For many students across Sint Maarten and Saint Martin, this marks the final months before graduating high school and beginning a new chapter of life. In the coming months, some will leave the island to continue their education, others will begin working, and many friends who have spent years together may soon find themselves on different paths.

Before those changes begin, one local community initiative is encouraging friends, families and loved ones to make time for one more adventure together while also supporting Philipsburg businesses.

The 2nd Philipsburg Business Scavenger Hunt, taking place from August 22 to August 29, 2026, invites residents and visitors to explore Philipsburg in a fun and interactive way by solving clues, visiting participating businesses and completing challenges throughout the week.

Whether participating as a group of classmates, best friends, siblings, cousins, parents and children or as a solo player, organizers hope the event gives participants an opportunity to create lasting memories before college, work and busy schedules begin.

Organizers say the initiative isn’t only for graduating students. They hope it also encourages parents, siblings, cousins and groups of friends of all ages to set aside time for one more shared experience before life’s routines become busier.

Registration is FREE, and participants have the opportunity to compete for US$300 Cash and the official 2nd Philipsburg Business Scavenger Hunt Winner’s Award.

To help create an enjoyable experience for every participant, registration is limited to 10 teams. Organizers say the response has been encouraging, with 7 teams already registered, leaving just 3 registration spots remaining.

Beyond the competition, the initiative was created to encourage more people to visit Philipsburg during the slower tourism season while supporting participating local businesses through increased foot traffic and shopping activity.

PRESS RELEASE – As Many Students Enter the Final Months Before Graduating High School – August 2026 1

Rather than being a one-time event, organizers say their vision is to continue hosting the community initiative once every month through December 2026, giving more friends, families and visitors additional opportunities to spend time together while supporting Philipsburg businesses.

Organizers believe that bringing people into Philipsburg once is valuable, but creating a reason for them to return month after month can have an even greater long-term benefit for participating businesses and the wider community.

“Our goal isn’t simply to organize one successful event. We want to create something that people can continue looking forward to each

month—something that brings people together, supports local businesses and gives families and friends another reason to experience Philipsburg. While the prizes add excitement, we hope the real reward is the memories people create together before beginning their next chapter.”

Registration for the 2nd Philipsburg Business Scavenger Hunt remains FREE. However, with 7 of the 10 registration spots already filled, only 3 registration spots remain.

Individuals interested in participating can simply WhatsApp “PLAY” to +1 (721) 587-0673.

The 2nd Philipsburg Business Scavenger Hunt is presented by INM Events & Experiences and powered by INMTV Media as part of a community initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to experience Philipsburg differently while supporting local businesses.

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