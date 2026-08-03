ACTING MINISTER OF JUSTICE HONORS INSPECTOR HELEN ROMEO ON THE OCCASION OF HER 40 YEARS OF DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Acting Minister of Justice, the Honorable Marinka J. Gumbs, extends heartfelt congratulations to Inspector Helen Romeo, who celebrated the remarkable milestone of 40 years of dedicated service to the people of Sint Maarten on August 1, 2026.

Forty years. That’s four decades, nearly half a century, of steadfast dedication, sacrifice, and service to our community. As we reflect on Inspector Helen Romeo’s extraordinary milestone of 40 years of service to the Police Force of Sint Maarten, I wish to recognize not only a distinguished career, but also celebrate a trailblazer whose life’s work has left an indelible mark on the Police Force and the people of Sint Maarten.

Those who know Inspector Romeo will agree that she continues to carry herself with the same professionalism, grace, and pride that have characterized her throughout her remarkable career. Even an injury sustained in the line of duty along the Sucker Garden Road could not deter her commitment to serving and protecting our community. Her resilience and determination have remained constant throughout four decades of exemplary service.

To put forty years into perspective is to recognize a lifetime committed to justice, integrity, and public safety. Very few individuals answer the call to serve with such enduring commitment, grace, and determination. Inspector Romeo’s journey is not simply a story of years of service; it is a testament to professional growth, adaptability, resilience, and exemplary leadership.

Inspector Romeo began her public service career in 1986 as an Immigration Officer, Third Class. From those early days, her work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to excellence were immediately evident. She did not merely occupy a position; she excelled in it.

Through hard work, determination, and outstanding performance, she steadily rose through the ranks of the Immigration Department, ultimately attaining the position of Head of Immigration.

Reaching the pinnacle of the Immigration Department would have been the crowning achievement for many. However, Inspector Romeo has never been one to remain within her comfort zone. Driven by an even greater passion to serve and protect, she made the courageous decision to transition into the Police Force, embracing new challenges, learning a different operational environment, and once again dedicating herself to protecting the people of Sint Maarten.

Her transition into operational policing was seamless and was marked by the same discipline, professionalism, and leadership that defined her earlier career. Today, she proudly serves as an Inspector of Police, a position that carries tremendous responsibility, trust, and leadership.

To truly appreciate this accomplishment, one must understand the significance of the rank.

Today, there are only eight Inspectors within the Police Force of Sint Maarten. To be one of those eight is an exceptional achievement and reflects the confidence placed in Inspector Romeo’s leadership, judgment, and experience. It signifies that when critical decisions must be made, when complex situations arise, and when younger officers seek guidance, Inspector Romeo is among the select few entrusted to lead.

Throughout her forty-year career, Inspector Romeo has embodied what it truly means to be a public servant. She has successfully adapted through decades of changes in law enforcement, technological advancements, and evolving societal challenges, while never compromising her core values of integrity, fairness, professionalism, and compassion.

To her colleagues, she is far more than a senior officer. She is a mentor, a trusted leader, a calming presence during times of crisis, and a source of inspiration. For women in law enforcement in particular, her journey—from an entry-level Immigration Officer to Head of Immigration and ultimately to the rank of Police Inspector—serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved through perseverance, character, and integrity.

Inspector Romeo, forty years in uniform represents thousands of hours of service, countless sacrifices made away from family, and an immeasurable commitment to keeping our community safe. You have earned every promotion, every distinction, and every measure of respect that accompanies your name.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Sint Maarten, I extend my deepest gratitude for your forty years of outstanding service. Thank you for your leadership, your pioneering spirit, and your steadfast commitment to duty.

Congratulations once again on reaching this remarkable milestone. Your forty years of service stand as a testament to professionalism, resilience, and an enduring commitment to protecting and serving the people of Sint Maarten. On behalf of the Government and the people of Sint Maarten, thank you for your exceptional contribution to our country.

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