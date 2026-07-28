VROMI TO BEGIN PAINTING PEDESTRIAN CROSSINGS

Bush Road and AJC Brouwers scheduled for this week

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI)announced the commencement of painting the pedestrian crossings. Starting this Thursday and ending on the weekend, the ministry will paint the first two crosswalks on the Bush Road (in the vicinity of Cost U Less grocery store) and the AJC Brouwer Road (in the vicinity of Kooyman Mega Store).

The works for the preparation and painting of pedestrian crossings to enhance road safety in these high-traffic areas, will result in the temporary disruption of traffic on the main road. Motorists are requested to be vigilant of the men at work and to plan their schedules accordingly.

Traffic redirections will be put in place during the specified hours. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution, follow the temporary traffic signs, and comply with directions given by traffic officers or work crews on-site.

Like this: Like Loading…