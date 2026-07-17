U.S. Dual Nationals must enter and depart U.S. using U.S. Passport; may not use foreign passport for ESTA  

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, – The Consular Affairs Division of the United States Department of State has advised U.S. Dual Nationals that U.S. citizens are REQUIRED to enter and depart the United States on a U.S. passport.

“This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals. Dual national U.S. citizens may NOT use their foreign passport to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ESTA),” the department said in a statement.

It pointed out that the Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTAs for dual national U.S. citizens.

“If you are a U.S. citizen or national and live abroad and plan to travel to the United States, make sure you do so with a valid U.S. passport. If your U.S. passport is expired or expires soon, renew before your trip! Passports should generally be valid at least six months after the date of entry to a foreign country,” the State Department said.

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