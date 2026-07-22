Traffic checks on Sint Eustatius to continue

Sint Eustatius – In recent days, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force(KPCN) have carried out traffic checks at various locations on Sint Eustatius. Checks will continue to take place regularly during this period. Strict action will be taken against road users whose documents are not in order or who fail to comply with traffic rules.

During these checks, a driver was fined for driving without having paid road tax, driving uninsured, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failing to wear a helmet.

In addition, his scooter was confiscated. A few drivers also received a warning for riding without a helmet. If they are caught without a helmet again, they will be fined.

KPCN reminds all road users to ensure that their required documents are valid and in order. Road users are also strongly urged to comply with the rules set out in the Traffic Ordinance. By doing so, they contribute to safer traffic on the island.

By doing so, they contribute to road safety on the island. Anyone who fails to comply with the rules risks a fine. The amounts for the offenses range from $30 to $225.

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