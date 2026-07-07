Tax Administration Welcomes Five BOPP Students

Philipsburg – The Tax Administration is pleased to welcome five students participating in the Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP), organized by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), for the month of July.

As part of their placement, the students will be assigned to the Business Unit and Income Tax Unit, where they will gain practical workplace experience while learning about the day-to-day operations of the Tax Administration.

“Investing in our youth is investing in the future of Sint Maarten,” said Mrs. Sharon Washington, Section Head, Business Unit. “Through programs like BOPP, we are able to provide students with valuable exposure to the workplace while introducing them to the many opportunities available within the tax sector. We hope this experience inspires them to explore future educational and career opportunities, build their confidence and skills, and gain a better understanding of public service.”

The Tax Administration wishes Christopher Williams, Jada George, Norris Marlin, Tah’Jenique Baron, and T’Saiyna Cristian a successful and rewarding placement experience.

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