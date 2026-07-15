SZV joins community partners for “Ask Not – Have Not” information session in Dutch Quarter

Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten — SZV Social & Health Insurances joined the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services for an information session held at the Dutch Quarter Community Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The free event, themed “Ask Not – Have Not,” drew residents seeking clarity on the benefits and services available to them.

As part of the evening’s program, SZV representatives Charonne Holder, Corporate Communications Manager, Christine Holiday, Individual Registration & Eligibility Manager, and Renatto Rodriguez, Pension & Severance Pay Manager presented on persons individual registry at SZV, 62+ Medical Coverage & the application process, AOV pension application procedures & benefits. Attendees also received one-on-one assistance with questions about insurance, benefits, and navigating their MySZV account.

“𝘞𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘢𝘱 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘚𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘪𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘶𝘮𝘴, 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘵,” said 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿.

SZV remains committed to community outreach that helps residents stay informed and connected to the benefits available to them.

Like this: Like Loading…