SVOBE: Invitation to Form 1 Parents/Guardians for Introduction Day

Dear Parents and Guardians,

We are delighted to welcome you and your child to the SVOBE family. As we embark on this exciting journey into the new academic year, we would like to cordially invite you to our Introduction Day for all Form 1 students and their parents/guardians.

Event Details:

Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 – 10:00 am Parents/Guardians 7:30 – 1:25 pm Students Place: Milton Peters College MPC Students

Purpose of the Event:

The Introduction Day is designed to provide you and your child with an overview of what to expect in Form 1. This is a perfect opportunity for you to meet our dedicated staff, tour the school facilities, and understand what we will expect not only from your child but also from you as a parent/guardian. We believe that strong collaboration between the school and parents/guardians is crucial for the success and well-being of our students.

We are asking each student to attend this event with a parent/guardian. Parents/Guardians, we encourage you to attend this important event with your son/daughter, as your participation will greatly contribute to their adjustment and enthusiasm for the school year ahead.

We look forward to meeting you and working together to ensure a successful and fulfilling academic year for your child.

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