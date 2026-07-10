Suspect arrested following robbery at a hotel

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On July 08th, 2026 at approximately 12:30 a.m. KPSM responded to a report of a robbery at a hotel in the Oyster Pond area where a tourist was robbed of a gold chain.

The hotel’s security officer responded immediately and successfully cornered a suspect, preventing his escape until KPSM patrol officers arrived.

The suspect was taken into police custody without further incident.

The victim later filed an official complaint, and the stolen chain was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues. Additional arrests have not been ruled out.

KPSM commends the hotel security for their alertness which played a significant role in the successful apprehension of the suspect. KPSM thanks all security personnel and members of the community who continue to assist law enforcement in keeping Sint Maarten safe.

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