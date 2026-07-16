St. Martin backs tax relief aimed at boosting local agriculture

MARIGOT — The Collectivité of St. Martin has thrown its support behind new French legislation designed to strengthen agriculture in overseas territories by extending social security contribution exemptions for farmers.

The Executive Council issued a favourable opinion on the proposed decree during its July 9 meeting, describing the measure as an important tool for supporting local food production and improving the island’s food security.

Under the new rules, self-employed farmers in St. Martin and other French overseas territories will continue to benefit indefinitely from exemptions on certain social security contributions for farms of up to 40 weighted hectares. Previously, larger agricultural operations could only benefit from the exemptions under strict conditions and for a limited period of five years.

The Collectivité said the measure comes at a crucial time for St. Martin, where limited agricultural land and a heavy reliance on imported food have highlighted the need to strengthen local production.

Officials noted that the island’s small size leaves little room for large-scale farming, making it essential to support existing farms, bring underutilized land back into production and encourage a wider range of crops and agricultural activities.

According to the Collectivité, the exemption threshold is well suited to St. Martin’s agricultural reality, as it supports small and medium-sized farms rather than favouring only large agricultural enterprises.

Local authorities believe the measure could contribute to the revival of agriculture on the island while supporting broader goals of food sovereignty and economic diversification.

The Executive Council said the benefits of the measure are not merely administrative but could have direct economic and social impacts by helping farmers reduce operating costs and improve the long-term viability of their businesses.

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