Spreading Sunshine Through Story Time at the Sint Maarten Library

It is summertime, and the Sint Maarten Library is sharing sunshine through story time sessions with young learners in our community. During a recent session, M. Spencer read to the students of Denise House Daycare from the inspiring children’s book written by Tabitha Brown, Hello There, Sunshine”.

The story introduces children to important life lessons about discovering their own inner light, practicing kindness, and spreading positivity wherever they go. It follows a young Tabitha who begins each day by greeting the sunshine, knowing that its warmth brings happiness and joy to those around her. When the sunshine disappears one day, she sets out on an adventure to find it. Along her journey, she helps members of her community and learns an important lesson: sunshine is not only something we see in the sky, it is something we can create through love, kindness, compassion, and helping others.

Through this inspiring story, students explored the message that everyone has the ability to be a source of light and encouragement for others. The session encouraged children to embrace kindness, share joy, and recognize the positive impact they can have within their families and communities.

Following the reading, students participated in a fun and creative coloring activity that allowed them to express their understanding of the story. The experience continued with a short movie presentation and a lively rhyme time session, creating an interactive learning environment filled with laughter, creativity, and connection.

The Sint Maarten Library continues to promote literacy, imagination, and meaningful learning experiences by bringing stories to life and inspiring young minds through the power of reading.

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