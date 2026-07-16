Home Region & Caribbean English News South Korean specialists brought in to speed up repairs at EDF power...

South Korean specialists brought in to speed up repairs at EDF power plant

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MARIGOT–Four additional South Korean technicians will travel to St. Martin to assist with critical repairs at the island’s EDF power plant as authorities seek to accelerate work aimed at securing a more reliable electricity supply for residents and businesses.

The Executive Council approved work permits for the specialists during its July 9 meeting following a request from EDF Group and its Northern Islands subsidiary.

The technicians, three from Kormarine Engine Service LLC and one from HD Hyundai Engine Company, will provide highly specialized expertise for repairs to one of the remaining engines at the power plant.

According to the Collectivité, the maintenance project has been underway since October 2025 but has experienced delays due to the technical complexity of the work. Local officials described the expertise of the Korean engineers as indispensable to completing repairs and returning equipment to service under optimal conditions.

The arrival of the additional specialists is intended to speed up the completion of the project and help ensure stable and equitable electricity production across the French side of the island.

While the Collectivité did not specify when the repairs are expected to be completed, officials said the intervention has become increasingly urgent as demand for electricity continues to grow.

The South Korean companies involved specialize in servicing and maintaining large industrial and marine engines, including equipment manufactured by Hyundai that is used in power generation facilities around the world.

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