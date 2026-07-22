SMSF Heads to the Centro Caribe Sports General Assembly 2026 | CAC Games 2026 – Santo Domingo

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) will be represented at the upcoming Centro Caribe Sports (CCS) General Assembly 2026, taking place in Santo Domingo just days before the Opening Ceremony of the CAC Games 2026 – Santo Domingo.

Representing SMSF will be President Naomi Korstanje and Secretary General Maria Collazos-Cotton, as Sint Maarten marks its second year back on the regional stage within the Centro Caribe Sports family of more than 35 countries and territories.

As a member of Centro Caribe Sports, SMSF’s participation in the General Assembly is fully covered through its CCS affiliation.

The Assembly provides an important opportunity for SMSF to strengthen relationships with National Olympic Committees and fellow sports organizations across the Caribbean and Central America, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration, athlete development, and greater regional participation for Sint Maarten.

As the SMSF delegation travels to Santo Domingo just days ahead of Team Sint Maarten’s historic return to the CAC Games they will be doing the final preparations for Team Sint Maarten. We look forward to using both the General Assembly and the CAC Games 2026 experience to continue strengthening our national sports structure and creating new pathways for our member federations.

Our ambition is clear: to use the experiences and relationships built through CAC Games 2026 – Santo Domingo to help prepare SMSF, our member federations, athletes, coaches, and officials, with the goal of seeing even more sports representing Sint Maarten on the regional stage as well as the 2030 CAC Games.

Building relationships. Creating opportunities. Strengthening the pathway for Team Sint Maarten.

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