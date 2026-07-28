SMMC publishes 2025 Annual Report: Clean Audit Opinion on 2025 Financial Statements

CAY HILL — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently published its 2025 Annual Report. The report includes sections from SMMC’s Supervisory Council, Board of Directors, and External Auditor BDO B.V., as well as 2025 highlights, chapters on medical and patient care, performance figures, and the organization’s corporate social sustainability efforts.

Additionally, it covers the 2025 financial statements, which received a clean audit opinion from external auditor BDO B.V. Receiving a clean audit opinion was vital as it confirms that the financial statements submitted accurately represent the organization’s financial position and compliance with accepted accounting standards – especially as a non-profit organization.

The construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), World Bank projects, the transition from SMMC to SMGH, performance on strategic themes, and quality and safety were topics included in this year’s report. SMMC’s participation in the Transatlantic Kidney Transplant is also highlighted, with four patients receiving successful kidney transplants, eight on the Eurotransplant waiting list, and 20 undergoing transplant screening.

For the 2025 Annual Report, SMMC engaged local design agency ALTUS Branding to bring the document to life, making it visually appealing and easy to read while incorporating aspects of the branding for the new SMGH.

“This annual report provides a transparent overview of our financial health and operational developments while highlighting the incredible achievements and strides made in 2025. I congratulate all 425 of our staff for their efforts in making this possible and look forward to continuing on an upward trajectory in our transition to SMGH”, shared Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s Chief Executive Officer.

SMMC’s 2025 Annual Report is available for viewing on www.smgh.sx/about

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