Sint Maarten Sports Federation Marks Two Years of Progress at 2026 Annual General Meeting

Members advance key governance reforms, reflect on major milestones, and set the course for the Federation’s next chapter.

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) successfully hosted its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), bringing together member federations, strategic partners, volunteers, and invited stakeholders to reflect on two years of organizational development, advance key governance reforms, and outline priorities for the year ahead.

Since the current Board assumed office in March 2024, SMSF has focused on rebuilding and strengthening the Federation, improving governance and financial accountability, re-engaging its membership, expanding strategic partnerships, and creating stronger structures to support the development of sport in Sint Maarten.

Two Years of Building a Stronger Federation

Over the past two years, SMSF has worked to strengthen the systems behind sport. This has included modernizing governance structures, improving financial oversight and administration, strengthening communication and support to member federations, advancing safeguarding initiatives, and rebuilding relationships with government, national institutions, regional and international sports organizations, and community partners.

The Federation has also continued to support Team Sint Maarten and national representation, assist member federations and athletes participating in regional and international competition, invest in organizational capacity, and advance its Strategic Plan and Needs Assessment to better understand and respond to the priorities of Sint Maarten’s sporting community.

Members Advance Governance Reforms

During the AGM, member federations addressed several important governance matters, including the approval of the 2025 AGM Minutes and 2025 Financial Report, while advancing the Federation’s updated Constitution and Phase One of its By-Laws.

The governance reform process represents an important step in modernizing SMSF’s institutional framework and strengthening transparency, accountability, membership participation, and organizational continuity. The Federation is completing the remaining ratification and formalization processes related to the updated Constitution.

Members also supported the establishment of committees focused on Marketing & Communications, Events & Fundraising Activities, and Safeguarding & Anti-Doping, aimed at broadening participation and strengthening the Federation’s capacity to implement its Strategic Plan.

Strengthening Sport Through Collaboration

As part of the pre-AGM programme, SMSF welcomed presentations from representatives of the Sports Tripartite, including the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Department of Sports, and the National Sports Institute.

The discussions highlighted continued collaboration in advancing the National Sports Vision, supporting federation development, improving sporting infrastructure, expanding opportunities for athletes, and strengthening the overall sports sector.

Looking Ahead

As SMSF enters the third year of the current Board’s mandate, the Federation remains focused on implementing its Strategic Plan, strengthening member federations, expanding coach and sports administration development, advancing safeguarding and good governance, and supporting Team Sint Maarten’s participation in regional and international competition.

The AGM also introduced the SMSF Sports Fund, an initiative aimed at diversifying funding opportunities and strengthening the long-term sustainability of sport in Sint Maarten. Further details on the Sports Fund will be shared through a separate Federation announcement.

President Naomi Korstanje reflected:

“Over the past two years, our work has not simply been about rebuilding an organization. It has been about rebuilding confidence in sport, strengthening our member federations, creating opportunities for our athletes, and laying the foundation for a stronger and more sustainable sports sector.

There is still much work ahead, but we are proud of the progress made and grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey. Building the future of sport requires collaboration, shared responsibility, and a collective commitment to creating opportunities for the generations that will follow.”

Appreciation

Special appreciation is extended to SXM Sports, especially Latoya Lake and her team, for their continued commitment to promoting and showcasing sport in Sint Maarten; Akilah Meulens of 1072 Digital for her creativity, branding, communications, and project support; Breanna Barrie of Media House Consultancy for her invaluable support with the SMSF Needs Assessment, research, administration, and federation development; Joe Dominique for serving as the Federation’s AGM Minute Taker and for his continued support of SMSF; and Erik Spit of Spido Accounting for supporting the Federation’s financial administration and compliance.

SMSF also extends its appreciation to SOAB for its valuable guidance throughout the Federation’s ongoing restructuring and organizational development, made possible with support from the Klein Projecten Fonds (KPF) of the Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (VNACS).

Finally, SMSF sincerely thanks its Board, member federations, volunteers, athletes, coaches, trainers, technical officials, sports administrators, executives, parents, partners, and all those who continue to dedicate their time, expertise, passion, and service to strengthening sport in Sint Maarten.

As SMSF looks ahead, the Federation remains committed to working alongside its membership and partners to build a stronger, more inclusive, accountable, and sustainable sports sector for Sint Maarten.

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