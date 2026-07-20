Sint Maarten Lions Club partners with the Local Little League Baseball for the International Tournament  

“Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd ” Those timeless words came to life as the Sint Maarten Lions Club in collaboration with local Little League Baseball organization whereby they treated the children of the Sister Basilia Center to a memorable day at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament.

Sint Maarten Lions Club President Elton Richardson said: “The outing was more than just a trip to a baseball game—it was an opportunity to create lasting memories, celebrate inclusion, and share in the excitement of one of the region’s premier youth sporting events. The smiles on the faces of the children as they watched the parade of teams, enjoyed the festive atmosphere, and cheered from the stands were a reminder that simple acts of kindness can have a profound impact”.

As part of its ongoing commitment to serving the community, the Sint Maarten Lions Club was honored to provide this special experience for the children of the Sister Basilia Center. The event reflected the Lions’ mission of making a positive difference in the lives of others while promoting fellowship, compassion, and service.

The opening of the 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament brought together young athletes, families, volunteers, and supporters from across the region in a celebration of sportsmanship, friendship, and community spirit. For the children of the Sister Basilia Center, it was also a day filled with excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club extends its sincere gratitude to local Little League Baseball organization and to everyone who helped make this special outing possible. Together, through service, compassion, and community, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Together We Can.

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