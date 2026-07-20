Several fines issued during traffic checks on Sint Eustatius 

Over the past weekend, police conducted traffic checks at several locations on Sint Eustatius.

During these checks, fines were issued for various traffic violations:

three (3) for driving without having paid the road tax;

one (1) for driving without a valid driving licence and failing to wear a helmet;

two (2) for failing to wear a helmet;

one (1) for being unable to present insurance documents;

one (1) for driving without a driving licence;

one (1) for failing to wear a seat belt.

In addition, two (2) scooters were confiscated.

KPCN reminds all road users to ensure that their required documents are valid and in order. Road users are also strongly urged to comply with the rules set out in the Traffic Ordinance. By doing so, they contribute to safer traffic on the island.

Police will continue to conduct regular traffic checks in the coming period. Strict action will be taken against road users who do not have the required documents in order or who fail to comply with traffic regulations.

Failure to comply with the rules may result in a fine. The fines for the violations mentioned above range from $30 to $225.

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