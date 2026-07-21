Home Headlines & Top Stories Scooter rider arrested with firearm.

Scooter rider arrested with firearm.

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SINT MAARTEN — On July 20th, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers of the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) Patrol Unit were conducting a routine patrol when they observed an individual riding a scooter.

Officers attempted to stop the rider for a control; however, the individual initially failed to comply. Following the stop and subsequent control, officers discovered that the suspect was in possession of a handgun.

The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody pending further investigation.

The firearm was confiscated and taken into as evidence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

KPSM remains committed to conducting regular controls and proactive patrols aimed at removing illegal firearms from the streets. These enforcement efforts are part of the police force’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring that the community remains as safe and secure as possible.

KPSM urges the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities. 

Together, we can contribute to a safer Sint Maarten.

 

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