RISE Foundation Invites Community to Help 100 Students Start the School Year With Confidence

Every child deserves the excitement of that first day of school, a clean uniform, new shoes, a packed backpack, and the confidence that comes with feeling prepared. As the cost of living continues to rise, many families across St. Maarten are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with everyday expenses, including the added cost of preparing children for the new school year.

To help close that gap, RISE Foundation has launched its 2026 Back-to-School Drive with one shared goal: helping 100 students begin the new school year prepared, confident, and ready to learn.

The campaign will support students attending Leonald Conner Primary School, Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, Oranje School, and Ruby Labega Primary School. Assistance covers school uniforms, school shoes, backpacks, school supplies, and year-round classroom support. Surveys conducted by RISE Foundation with local educators identified uniforms, shoes, and supplies as the highest-priority needs.

For Josiah Lamothe, Vice President of RISE Foundation, the campaign starts with a memory most people share.

“I remember laying my clothes out the night before school and wanting everything to be just right before that first day. It made me feel fresh, confident, and ready to start the new school year. I want every child to experience that same feeling,” he said.

Lamothe explained that helping with back-to-school essentials does more than prepare students for the classroom. It gives families breathing room. “When we’re able to help with uniforms or school shoes, families can use the money they do have for other essential needs. We know we can’t help everyone, but if we can help more children return to school focused on learning instead of worrying about what they don’t have, then we’ve made a real difference.”

For Chiaira Bowers, President of RISE Foundation, the campaign is a call for every member of the community to show up.

“This campaign is a reminder that It Starts With Us. Each of us has a part to play, and whatever that part may be, it is enough. Whether you sponsor a student, join with family, friends, or co-workers to support a child, make a financial or in-kind contribution, or simply encourage someone else to get involved, you’re helping shape a child’s first day of school and reminding them that their community believes in them. When each of us does our part, together we can accomplish far more than any one of us could do alone.”

Sponsorship opportunities include a Complete Student Sponsorship ($325), a Uniform Sponsorship ($150), and a Fresh Start Backpack & School Supplies Package ($75). Community members can also contribute any amount to the School Shoes Fund or the Classroom Support Fund, which provides year-round vouchers pooled across all participating schools, giving teachers the resources to respond to student needs throughout the academic year. Those who cannot sponsor a full package are encouraged to give whatever they can, with general donations directed toward the campaign’s highest-priority needs as the project progresses.

Businesses also have several meaningful ways to support the campaign. A company can sponsor a set number of students, support a specific sponsorship package or fund, or partner with one of the participating schools by helping provide uniforms, school shoes, or classroom support. Businesses can also host a collection bin at their location or encourage employees to sponsor a student individually through a financial or in-kind contribution.

RISE Foundation volunteers will continue hosting Back-to-School collection drives on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Super City, Cost U Less, and Carrefour Bush Road. Community members are encouraged to follow RISE Foundation’s social media channels for the latest collection dates and campaign updates.

It Starts With Us. To sponsor a student, get involved, or learn more about the campaign, contact RISE Foundation at team@risesxm.org, by phone or WhatsApp at +1 (721) 584-7473 or +1 (721) 523-8421, or follow RISE Foundation on Facebook (risesxm) and Instagram (@rise.sxm).

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