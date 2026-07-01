RBC Bank Closure Leaves Saba Residents Struggling to Meet Financial Obligations

THE BOTTOM, Saba — Residents of the small island of Saba are facing significant hardships due to the prolonged closure of the island’s only bank, RBC Bank, according to a concerned local posting on social media. Dave Levenstone highlighted the ongoing issues in a public Facebook post, calling on the bank to address the situation urgently.

The bank has remained closed since the passing of the late Ms. Reed, with notices posted on its doors. This has created major difficulties as the end of the month approaches, when many residents must fulfill rent and other financial commitments. “Ever since the passing of the late Ms. Reed, the bank has been closed,” Levenstone wrote.

He noted that customers without access to in-person services are left in a difficult position, particularly those who do not have ATM cards or online banking options. Compounding the problem, the bank’s ATM has reportedly run out of cash again, leaving card users unable to withdraw money. Levenstone expressed understanding that staffing shortages are at the root of the issue, with reports that no one from St. Maarten is willing to work on Saba.

Bank management has reportedly been in discussions with counterparts in Curaçao and Bonaire to find willing staff members. The situation has drawn calls for intervention from higher authorities. Levenstone urged the Dutch Central Bank to give the matter full attention, describing the island as being “held hostage by the only established bank.”

He added that individuals who contacted RBC headquarters in Trinidad were reportedly told that management there was unaware of any problems on Saba. According to the post, the bank has posted a telephone number for inquiries, but callers are either not receiving answers or encountering staff who appear indifferent to the difficulties facing Saba residents.

“RBC Bank people has commitments that they have to meet. Is the bank really serious about their customers? We need answers,” Levenstone concluded. This situation highlights the vulnerability of small island communities that rely on a single banking provider. As of now, RBC Bank has not issued a public statement addressing the concerns raised.

Residents are hoping for a swift resolution to restore essential banking services.

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