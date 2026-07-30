PUBLIC NOTICE: TRAVELLING TO ANGUILLA FOR SUMMER FESTIVITIES 2026 

IMPORTANT TRAVEL & IMMIGRATION REQUIREMENTS This Also Applies to Departure from and Re-Entry into Sint Maarten

The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS) of Sint Maarten wishes to inform all persons planning to travel from Sint Maarten to Anguilla for the upcoming Anguilla Summer Festival 2026 to ensure that they are in possession of the correct and valid travel documentation before making their journey.

Due to the anticipated increase in travel during the festivities, travelers are strongly encouraged to verify their documentation and applicable immigration requirements before arriving at the departure point.

➢ VALID PASSPORT REQUIRED

According to the Immigration Department of Anguilla, all visitors must be in possession of a valid passport. Travelers are therefore advised to check the validity of their passport before purchasing a ticket or arriving for boarding. A Sint Maarten-issued residence permit, identification document, or other local immigration document does not replace the requirement for a valid passport for travel to Anguilla.

➢ VISA REQUIREMENTS

Travelers whose nationality requires a visa to enter Anguilla and who intend to stay overnight must apply for the required visa at least two (2) weeks before their intended arrival. Travelers are strongly advised to determine whether a visa is required for their specific nationality well in advance of their planned travel date.

TRAVELLING TO ANGUILLA BY SEA

The Anguilla Immigration Department has specifically advised that:

All vessels must enter Anguilla through an official Port of Entry.

Passengers and their travel documents must be presented to Immigration at Blowing Point Ferry Terminal or Marine Base, Sandy Ground.

Vessel owners are encouraged to use an agent where necessary to assist with clearance. • The use of Sail Clear is strongly encouraged to facilitate and speed up processing. • Vessel owners and captains must also bring printed copies of their documentation and passenger list in duplicate, in addition to using Sail Clear.

Passenger lists must be fully completed and submitted to Immigration.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO TRAVELERS FROM SINT MAARTEN

Travelers are reminded that having purchased a ticket or having made a reservation on a vessel does not guarantee that they will be permitted to travel or enter Anguilla.

Border/Immigration Officers may verify travel documentation before a passenger is permitted to board a vessel departing from Sint Maarten.

Passengers who are unable to demonstrate that they possess the required travel documentation and applicable visa/entry authorization may be denied boarding and prevented from travelling to Anguilla.

Furthermore, people who arrive in Anguilla without satisfying the entry requirements may be denied entry by the Anguilla Immigration Department.

DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THE DAY OF TRAVEL

To avoid unnecessary delays, denied boarding, or possible refusal of entry, IBPS strongly encourages all travelers to:

✔ CHECK YOUR PASSPORT

✔ CHECK WHETHER YOU REQUIRE A VISA

✔ APPLY FOR YOUR VISA IN TIME, IF REQUIRED

✔ ENSURE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE

✔ VERIFY YOUR DOCUMENTS BEFORE ARRIVING AT THE DEPARTURE POINT

Travelers should also ensure that any accompanying children and other members of their travelling party have the required travel documentation.

TRAVELLER’S RESPONSIBILITY

It is the responsibility of each traveler to ensure that he or she meets the entry requirements of Anguilla before commencing travel.

The Immigration and Border Protection Services of Sint Maarten is issuing this notice as a precautionary measure to help travelers avoid situations in which they may arrive at a departure point without the necessary documentation and subsequently be denied boarding, or travel to Anguilla and be denied entry by the Anguilla Immigration Authorities.

Please do not assume that because you have previously travelled to Anguilla, or because you hold a valid Sint Maarten residence permit, that you will automatically be permitted to travel or enter.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For further information concerning Anguilla’s entry requirements, travelers may contact the:

Immigration Department of Anguilla, +1-264-497-3994, immigration@gov.ai eVisa: evisa.gov.ai, Sail Clear: www.sailclear.com

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