Home Region & Caribbean English News PUBLIC NOTICE: TRAVELLING TO ANGUILLA FOR SUMMER FESTIVITIES 2026 

PUBLIC NOTICE: TRAVELLING TO ANGUILLA FOR SUMMER FESTIVITIES 2026 

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IMPORTANT TRAVEL & IMMIGRATION REQUIREMENTS This Also Applies to Departure from and Re-Entry into Sint Maarten 

The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS) of Sint Maarten wishes to inform all  persons planning to travel from Sint Maarten to Anguilla for the upcoming Anguilla Summer  Festival 2026 to ensure that they are in possession of the correct and valid travel documentation  before making their journey. 

Due to the anticipated increase in travel during the festivities, travelers are strongly encouraged to  verify their documentation and applicable immigration requirements before arriving at the  departure point. 

VALID PASSPORT REQUIRED 

According to the Immigration Department of Anguilla, all visitors must be in possession of a valid  passport. Travelers are therefore advised to check the validity of their passport before purchasing  a ticket or arriving for boarding. A Sint Maarten-issued residence permit, identification document,  or other local immigration document does not replace the requirement for a valid passport for  travel to Anguilla. 

VISA REQUIREMENTS 

Travelers whose nationality requires a visa to enter Anguilla and who intend to stay overnight must  apply for the required visa at least two (2) weeks before their intended arrival. Travelers are strongly advised to determine whether a visa is required for their specific nationality  well in advance of their planned travel date. 

TRAVELLING TO ANGUILLA BY SEA 

The Anguilla Immigration Department has specifically advised that: 

  • All vessels must enter Anguilla through an official Port of Entry. 
  • Passengers and their travel documents must be presented to Immigration at Blowing Point  Ferry Terminal or Marine Base, Sandy Ground. 
  • Vessel owners are encouraged to use an agent where necessary to assist with clearance. The use of Sail Clear is strongly encouraged to facilitate and speed up processing. Vessel owners and captains must also bring printed copies of their documentation and  passenger list in duplicate, in addition to using Sail Clear. 
  • Passenger lists must be fully completed and submitted to Immigration.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO TRAVELERS FROM SINT MAARTEN

Travelers are reminded that having purchased a ticket or having made a reservation on a vessel  does not guarantee that they will be permitted to travel or enter Anguilla. 

Border/Immigration Officers may verify travel documentation before a passenger is permitted to  board a vessel departing from Sint Maarten. 

Passengers who are unable to demonstrate that they possess the required travel documentation and  applicable visa/entry authorization may be denied boarding and prevented from travelling to  Anguilla. 

Furthermore, people who arrive in Anguilla without satisfying the entry requirements may be  denied entry by the Anguilla Immigration Department. 

DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THE DAY OF TRAVEL 

To avoid unnecessary delays, denied boarding, or possible refusal of entry, IBPS strongly  encourages all travelers to: 

CHECK YOUR PASSPORT 

CHECK WHETHER YOU REQUIRE A VISA 

APPLY FOR YOUR VISA IN TIME, IF REQUIRED 

ENSURE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE 

VERIFY YOUR DOCUMENTS BEFORE ARRIVING AT THE DEPARTURE POINT

Travelers should also ensure that any accompanying children and other members of their  travelling party have the required travel documentation. 

TRAVELLER’S RESPONSIBILITY 

It is the responsibility of each traveler to ensure that he or she meets the entry requirements of  Anguilla before commencing travel. 

The Immigration and Border Protection Services of Sint Maarten is issuing this notice as a  precautionary measure to help travelers avoid situations in which they may arrive at a departure  point without the necessary documentation and subsequently be denied boarding, or travel to  Anguilla and be denied entry by the Anguilla Immigration Authorities. 

Please do not assume that because you have previously travelled to Anguilla, or because you hold  a valid Sint Maarten residence permit, that you will automatically be permitted to travel or enter. 

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 

For further information concerning Anguilla’s entry requirements, travelers may contact the:
Immigration Department of Anguilla, +1-264-497-3994, immigration@gov.ai eVisa: evisa.gov.ai, Sail Clear: www.sailclear.com

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