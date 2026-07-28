PUBLIC NOTICE: Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School

The management of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School would like to inform all parents/guardians of its students regarding the following details for the start of the 2026-2027 school year:
Introduction Program
MPC and Sundial will have an introduction program from August 19, 2026, through August 21, 2026. The program schedule is as follows:
- MPC: 7:30 am to 1:25 pm
- Sundial: 7:30 am to 12:15 pm
Introduction Week Schedule
|Date
|Departments / Classes
|Wednesday August 19, 2026
|HV 1
TKL/PKL/PBL 1
CXC 1
Sundial 1
|
|Thursday August 20, 2026
&
Friday August 21, 2026
|MPC: all students
Sundial: all students
|
Resumption of Normal Classes
Normal classes for all students at Milton Peters College and Sundial will resume on
Monday, August 24, 2026, according to the regular schedule.
Uniform Requirements
Students are required to wear the school uniform, and for gym classes, the gym uniform. Uniforms can be purchased at 0-14 Kids, located on the A.J.C. Brouwer Road in Cay Hill. MPC polos are also available.
Opening Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Sunday: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm
Uniform Guidelines
- Shoes: Closed-toe black shoes or sneakers are allowed. Sneakers must be solid black, solid white, or a combination of black and white. No other colors or combinations are permitted.
- Gym: Only the gym uniform and sneakers are allowed.
School Book Pickup Schedule
Note: During the introduction week books can only be picked up at:
- MPC: after 1:25 pm
- Sundial: after 12:15 pm at Sundial.