PUBLIC NOTICE: Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School

The management of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School would like to inform all parents/guardians of its students regarding the following details for the start of the 2026-2027 school year:

Introduction Program

MPC and Sundial will have an introduction program from August 19, 2026, through August 21, 2026. The program schedule is as follows:

MPC : 7:30 am to 1:25 pm

Sundial : 7:30 am to 12:15 pm

Introduction Week Schedule

Date Departments / Classes Wednesday August 19, 2026 HV 1 TKL/PKL/PBL 1 CXC 1 Sundial 1 Note: On this day (August 19 th ) a mandatory information session for all parents/guardians of the form 1 students will be held. Further details will be provided in a separate press release. Thursday August 20, 2026 & Friday August 21, 2026 MPC: all students Sundial: all students Note: On Friday August 21 st all form 1 students (HV 1, TKL/PKL/PBL 1 & CXC 1) at MPC will be transported to the sports complex for a sports day.

Resumption of Normal Classes

Normal classes for all students at Milton Peters College and Sundial will resume on

Monday, August 24, 2026, according to the regular schedule.

Uniform Requirements

Students are required to wear the school uniform, and for gym classes, the gym uniform. Uniforms can be purchased at 0-14 Kids, located on the A.J.C. Brouwer Road in Cay Hill. MPC polos are also available.

Opening Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm

Uniform Guidelines

Shoes: Closed-toe black shoes or sneakers are allowed. Sneakers must be solid black, solid white, or a combination of black and white. No other colors or combinations are permitted.

Gym: Only the gym uniform and sneakers are allowed.

School Book Pickup Schedule

Note: During the introduction week books can only be picked up at:

MPC: after 1:25 pm

Sundial: after 12:15 pm at Sundial.

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