Prime Minister Urges Public to Strengthen Food Safety Measures Amid U.S. Cyclospora Outbreak

PHILIPSBURG – Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is advising the public to strengthen food safety practices following reports of a multi-state Cyclospora outbreak currently under investigation in the United States.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness that can result in prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, and weight loss.

While U.S. health authorities continue to investigate the source of the outbreak, fresh produce—including leafy greens, fresh herbs, berries, and peas—has been associated with previous Cyclospora outbreaks.

“As Sint Maarten imports a significant portion of its fresh fruits and vegetables, it is important that we remain vigilant and practice proper food safety measures,” Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina said. “While there are currently no confirmed cases in Sint Maarten linked to this outbreak, prevention remains our best defense.”

The Ministry of VSA encourages the public to observe the following food safety precautions:

Wash all fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly under clean running water before eating or preparing them.

Peel fruits and vegetables where practical.

Avoid cross-contamination by using clean utensils, cutting boards, and food preparation surfaces.

Refrigerate perishable produce promptly.

Seek medical attention if you experience severe or persistent diarrhea, particularly after consuming raw fruits or vegetables.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of Cyclospora in Sint Maarten associated with the ongoing outbreak in the United States. Nevertheless, the Ministry of VSA is closely monitoring developments in collaboration with regional and international public health partners and will take all necessary measures should the situation change.

“The health and well-being of the people of Sint Maarten remain our highest priority,” Prime Minister Mercelina added. “Simple preventive measures, such as thoroughly washing fresh produce and maintaining good food hygiene practices, can go a long way in protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities from foodborne illnesses.“

The Government of Sint Maarten will continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep the public informed of any developments that may affect the country.

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