Prime Minister Mercelina Receives from Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary Quarterly Newsletter

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell submitted to the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Dr. Luc Mercelina the 2nd publication of the 2026 Quarterly Report of the Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in The Hague.

The quarterly report provides a comprehensive overview of the work carried out by the Cabinet during the second quarter of 2026.

The cabinet continued its role as a bridge between Sint Maarten, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the European Union (EU), and the international community. A key priority was investing in the country’s future by supporting students and young professionals and strengthening educational partnerships, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell said.

“At the same time, the Cabinet actively positioned Sint Maarten within important international meetings, advocating for greater access to funding opportunities, stronger regional cooperation, and practical solutions for renewable energy and democratic participation.

“This edition also highlights the Cabinet’s diplomatic engagement and commemorative activities across the Kingdom and beyond. These initiatives reflect one common objective: ensuring that dialogue is translated into tangible outcomes for Sint Maarten and its people. Have a safe and enjoyable summer vacation,” Minister Arrindell concludes.

The nine-page publication has five sections, namely, Education and Youth Development; The New EU-OCT Framework; Kingdom Level Consultations; Diplomatic Diary; and Community & Kingdom Ceremonies.

Information in the newsletter under the section Education and Youth Development included investing in Sint Maarten’s students; educational partnerships; preparing future leaders; and building connections for the future.

The New EU-OCT Framework included developments related to strengthening Sint Maarten’s position within the EU partnership; building resilience through regional cooperation; and strengthening the voice and effectiveness of OCTA.

The section Kingdom Level Consultations has information about standing committee House of Representatives; preparatory meeting Kingdom Council of Ministers and Inter-Parliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO).

The Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary is already working on the 3rd Quarterly edition in October which will be another inspiring edition featuring stories and opportunities from the Diaspora Database and student communities.

The cabinet will continue highlighting student and young professional engagement, including the next Student Engagement Session in Eindhoven, the welcome reception for students from Sint Maarten on 3 August, and the experiences of Sint Maarten student Roberto Patrick, who is participating in a summer course in Kosovo.

Preparations are already underway for this year’s Sint Martin Day celebrations in the Netherlands. The next edition will feature updates on the annual community gathering, opportunities for local entrepreneurs and cultural organizations to participate.

“We encourage students and young professionals to stay connected by registering, via our socials, in the Cabinet’s database, allowing us to share educational opportunities, internships, scholarships, events and other initiatives relevant to the Sint Maarten community.

“The Cabinet once again invite the Sint Maarten community to participate in its Toy Drive. The initiative reflects the Cabinet’s commitment to giving back to the community by collecting toys and gifts for children in Sint Maarten. More information about the Toy Drive can be found on our social media channels Facebook: cab.minplen.sint.maarten or via Instagram: cab_minplen_sint-maarten,” Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell concluded.

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