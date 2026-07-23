Prime Minister Mercelina Extends Condolences to Guyana Following MV Barima Tragedy

PHILIPSBURG — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, on behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, extends heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana following the tragic loss of lives resulting from the MV Barima disaster.

“Our hearts are with every family mourning the loss of a loved one, those awaiting news, and the survivors whose lives have been forever changed by this tragedy. No words can ease the depth of such grief, but we want the people of Guyana to know that they do not mourn alone.

As members of one Caribbean family, Sint Maarten stands in solidarity with Guyana during this deeply painful time. We also recognize the courage and dedication of the emergency personnel, volunteers and citizens supporting the affected families.

May God grant strength and comfort to all those who are grieving and bring healing to the entire nation.”

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