Prime Minister Mercelina Congratulates Governor Jocelyn Levenstone on His Appointment as Island Governor of Saba

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, extends his heartfelt congratulations to **His Excellency Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone** on his inauguration as the new Island Governor (Gezaghebber) of Saba, describing his appointment as a proud and inspiring moment for Saba, the wider Dutch Caribbean, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended Governor Levenstone’s distinguished record of public service and his decision to return to his birthplace to serve the people and island that shaped him.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend my warmest congratulations to Governor Jocelyn Levenstone on this significant and well-deserved appointment. His journey from dedicated service within the Police Force and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard to assuming the highest public office on Saba is a testament to the values of integrity, discipline, humility, and unwavering commitment to the public good. His appointment is not only a personal achievement, but a proud moment for all of us within the Kingdom.”

Prime Minister Mercelina further praised Governor Levenstone’s decision to return home after building a distinguished career, describing it as an example that should inspire future generations throughout the Caribbean.

“There is something profoundly meaningful when sons and daughters of our islands choose to return home to serve their communities. Governor Levenstone’s appointment sends a powerful message to every young person across our region that excellence, perseverance, integrity, and dedication to public service can lead to the highest levels of leadership without ever losing sight of one’s roots. His story demonstrates that our greatest contribution often begins by giving back to the communities that first invested in us.”

As a fellow public servant committed to strengthening institutions and improving the lives of the people of the Kingdom, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s commitment to continued collaboration with Saba.

“Sint Maarten and Saba share more than geographical proximity—we share a common history, enduring bonds between our people, and a collective responsibility to strengthen good governance throughout our Kingdom. I look forward to working closely with Governor Levenstone, the Island Council, the Executive Council, and the people of Saba as we continue advancing regional cooperation, institutional resilience, sustainable development, emergency preparedness, and opportunities that improve the quality of life for all our citizens.”

The Prime Minister concluded by extending his best wishes for Governor Levenstone’s tenure and expressing confidence in his ability to lead with wisdom and distinction.

“Leadership is measured not by the office one holds, but by the lives one touches, the trust one earns, and the legacy one leaves behind. I have every confidence that Governor Levenstone will serve the people of Saba with honor, wisdom, compassion, and integrity. May God grant him strength, discernment, and every success as he embarks upon this distinguished chapter of public service. Congratulations once again, Governor Levenstone. Sint Maarten stands with you as a valued partner and friend, and we look forward to the continued strengthening of the bonds between our islands and our Kingdom,” PM Dr. Mercelina concluded.

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