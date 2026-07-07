PRIME MINISTER KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR WELCOMES DECISION BY CARICOM TO SUPPORT TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S PROPOSALS TO REFER TO THE CCJ, ISSUES RELATING TO THE APPOINTMENT OF THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF CARICOM

I am pleased to announce that today the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) accepted and approved my proposals relating to issues surrounding the Re-appointment of the Secretary-General.

During the Retreat for Heads held on the 6th July, 2026, I steadfastly maintained Trinidad and Tobago’s objections to the process used in the reappointment of the Secretary-General and respectfully submitted that the issues surrounding that process, should be referred to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for an Advisory Opinion in accordance with Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas provides a mechanism where CARICOM may refer to the CCJ questions surrounding the interpretation of Treaty provisions for the Court’s opinion and guidance.

I wish to thank my fellow Colleague Heads for supporting Trinidad and Tobago’s proposals which were viewed as consistent with CARICOM’s commitment to the highest standards of good governance and institutional improvement; principles

which I have always championed as necessary for the future of CARICOM.

This outcome is a testament to the Chairmanship of CARICOM by the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, who facilitated consensus and the opportunity for the region to move forward in unity, to advance the well-being of all the people of CARICOM.

Trinidad and Tobago

PRIME MINISTER KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR

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