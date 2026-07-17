Prime Minister and Acting Minister of VSA Holds Productive Meeting with SZV

PHILIPSBURG —— Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Dr. Luc Mercelina, held a productive courtesy meeting with the management of Social and Health Insurances SZV on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an informative and constructive exchange on matters of shared importance to the Government, SZV and the people of Sint Maarten. Participants openly shared information, discussed ongoing challenges and explored practical solutions aimed at strengthening collaboration and improving service delivery.

SZV provided updates on several service-improvement initiatives, including Senior Priority Hours, efforts to reduce waiting times, customer satisfaction monitoring and case management. The organization also presented its digitalization approach, including the MySZV portal and the importance of ensuring that insured persons have easier access to essential services.

The discussions further covered collaboration on the quality of healthcare, financial developments, cost-containment measures and General Health Insurance.

Prime Minister Mercelina thanked the management and staff of SZV for the informative exchange and welcomed the willingness shown by all involved to work together in the public interest.

“The openness and solution-oriented spirit demonstrated during the meeting were encouraging. By continuing to communicate, share information and work together, we can achieve better outcomes for the people of Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining open communication and advancing cooperation on the matters discussed.

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