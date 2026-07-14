Home Local News POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE

POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE

299

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that the following vehicles are currently being held at the Police Headquarters impound lot in Philipsburg.

The rightful owners are requested to come forward to claim their vehicles. Owners must present valid proof of ownership before a vehicle can be released.

For assistance, please visit the Police Headquarters in Philipsburg and ask for Ms. Rijna.

Contact Information:  Tel: +1 (721) 54-22222, Ext. 114

KPSM appreciates your cooperation and encourages owners to claim their vehicles as soon as possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Man Withdraws Appeal in Child Rape Case on St. Eustatius

English News

How Sint Maarten National Budget is Prepared: Understanding the Budget Process

Headlines & Top Stories

Fight at a club in The Bottom

English News

New Community Initiative Encourages More People to Support Philipsburg Businesses During...

Headlines & Top Stories