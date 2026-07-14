POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that the following vehicles are currently being held at the Police Headquarters impound lot in Philipsburg.

The rightful owners are requested to come forward to claim their vehicles. Owners must present valid proof of ownership before a vehicle can be released.

For assistance, please visit the Police Headquarters in Philipsburg and ask for Ms. Rijna.

Contact Information: Tel: +1 (721) 54-22222, Ext. 114

KPSM appreciates your cooperation and encourages owners to claim their vehicles as soon as possible.

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