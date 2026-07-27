Police investigate vehicle accident in Guana Bay area

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a single vehicle accident that occurred in the Guana Bay area late Friday evening.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, KPSM Dispatch received a report that a vehicle carrying two occupants had gone off the roadway near one of the lookout points in the Guana Bay area.

Responding patrol officers arrived at the scene and learned that, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle had left the road and come to rest approximately halfway down the hillside.

Without hesitation, the responding officers descended the steep hillside to locate the occupants. Both individuals were found inside the vehicle and were successfully reached by the officers. One of the occupants complained of severe upper body pain and was unable to move.

The Fire Department and Ambulance Department were immediately dispatched and arrived promptly at the scene. Firefighters initiated a technical rescue operation, safely extricating both occupants as well as the police officers who had remained with the victims to provide reassurance and assistance until additional emergency personnel arrived.

The injured occupant received medical treatment at the scene before being transported by ambulance to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further evaluation and treatment. The second occupant was also safely rescued and removed from the hillside.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

KPSM commends the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork demonstrated by all emergency responders. The coordinated efforts of the Police Force, Fire Department, and Ambulance Department reflect the unwavering commitment of Sint Maarten’s emergency services to protecting lives and serving the community.

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