Police Investigate Shooting Incident in South Reward

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred tonight approximately 20:50 pm, Thursday July 09th, which left one young male seriously injured.

Police Central Dispatch received a notification that a gunshot victim had been transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

At this stage of the investigation, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Detectives, together with members of the Forensic Department, are actively investigating the incident and gathering evidence to determine exactly what transpired.

The victim remains hospitalized at the Sint Maarten Medical Center, where he is receiving medical treatment. He is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward and contact the Police Force at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

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