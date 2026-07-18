Police investigate shooting Incident in Simpson Bay parking lot

SIMPSON BAY, Sint Maarten — On Friday July 17th at approximately 11:40 p.m. police dispatch received several reports of gunshots being fired in the Simpson Bay area, in close proximity to a well-known and frequently visited location.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect discharged multiple rounds, striking two parked vehicles. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene on a nearby parked scooter.

A search to locate the suspect was conducted in the area but to no avail.

The Detective Department, assisted by the Forensic Department, has launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

Fortunately, no persons were struck or injured during the incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is once again appealing to the general public for assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation, including footage from the area around the time of the shooting, is urged to contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

KPSM thanks the community for its continued cooperation and support.

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