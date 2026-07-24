Police investigate shooting incident in Betty Estate

BETTY ESTATE, Sint Maarten — On Thursday, July 24, at approximately 7:30 a.m., KPSM Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the Betty Estate area. Patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body. Ambulance personnel were notified, arrived shortly thereafter and rendered first aid at the scene before transporting the victim to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment. The victim is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was approached by two unknown individuals. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation; however, the victim reported that one of the individuals discharged a firearm, striking him in both legs.

Detectives and members of the Forensic Department responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and collect evidence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

KPSM is appealing to anyone who was in the Betty Estate area around the time of the shooting and may have witnessed the incident or observed any suspicious activity to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

Contact numbers +1721-54-22222 or 9300 (tip-line)

Information provided by the public is essential and may assist investigators in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice.

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