Planned alcohol check on St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius — During the night of Friday, the 24th of July, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) conducted a traffic check on Charles A. Woodley Road on Sint Eustatius, specifically targeting alcohol consumption.

During this traffic check, ten (10) drivers were administered a breathalyzer test, which gives an indication whether a person has consumed more alcohol than legally permitted while operating a vehicle. Two individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The first was a 37-year-old man with the initials I.B.T.J., who was issued a 2-hour driving ban. At the police station, the breath analysis revealed that the second suspect had indeed consumed alcohol, but tested below the legal limit. He was immediately released.

The KPCN reminds everyone to consume alcohol in moderation when participating in traffic. Doing so prevents dangerous situations for yourself and others. Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol is a crime. Anyone planning to drink alcohol while going out is advised to arrange transportation home in advance.

If you drive under the influence, you could face a fine, a driving ban, or a temporary suspension of your driver’s license. The severity of the penalty depends on the seriousness of the situation.

Every driver is responsible for themselves, their passengers, and other road users.

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