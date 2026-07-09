Parliament of Sint Maarten Hosts Book Party in Support of CLIMB Foundation’s “Drop Everything and Read St. Maarten” (DEAR SXM) Initiative

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Parliament of Sint Maarten proudly opened its doors on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in support of the CLIMB Foundation’s National Literacy Movement, “Drop Everything and Read St. Maarten” (DEAR SXM), by hosting a special internal Book Party in the Legislative Hall for the children and young family members of Members of Parliament, Secretariat Staff, and Faction Staff.

The event welcomed children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other invited young guests for a memorable morning celebrating books, imagination, and literacy. The Legislative Hall was transformed into an inviting reading space where children and their accompanying family members gathered to experience the joy of reading in the House of Parliament.

President of Parliament Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams welcomed the children and explained that the Legislative Hall is where Members of Parliament meet to discuss important issues and make decisions for the people of Sint Maarten. She encouraged the children to embrace reading as the foundation for lifelong learning, reminding them that books can inspire curiosity, imagination, and opportunity. The President also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting literacy, education, and youth development and expressed her hope that Parliament’s Book Party will become an annual event in support of literacy.

The morning’s featured guest, local author Mrs. Greta Rodney-Thompson, captivated the young audience, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years, with an engaging and interactive reading of her children’s book, The Johnny Cake Delivery. Through storytelling and audience participation, she demonstrated the excitement and imagination that reading can inspire.

The event was also honored by the presence of Dr. Yadira Boston, Ph.D., and Dr. Delroy Pierre, Ph.D., Founders of the CLIMB Foundation, whose DEAR SXM initiative encourages individuals, families, schools, businesses, and organizations across Sint Maarten to ‘Drop Everything and Read’ on the 8th of each month in the lead-up to World Literacy Day on September 8.

Members of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, Ms. Sjamira Roseburg, Mr. Dimar Labega, and Mr. Francisco Lacroes joined the celebration, underscoring Parliament’s support for literacy initiatives that positively impact the nation’s youth.

Chairman of Parliament’s Committee for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Affairs, MP Dimar Labega, thanked Mrs. Greta Rodney-Thompson, the participating children, parents, and guests for making the event a memorable success. He encouraged the children to remain curious, continue reading, and never stop learning.

Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Garrick Richardson presented Mrs. Greta Rodney-Thompson with a token of appreciation in recognition of her valuable contribution to promoting literacy and inspiring young readers through her engaging storytelling. He also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting education, literacy, and youth development.

Building on the success of this inaugural event, the Parliament of Sint Maarten looks forward to continuing its support for initiatives that foster a lifelong love of reading and inspire future generations.

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