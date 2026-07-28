OMBUDSMAN PUBLISHES 2025 YEAR REPORT

GREAT BAY, The Ombudsman has published the 2025 Annual Report. Statistical data for 2025 show an increased level of public engagement: the number of “Information Windows”, the primary points of contact for citizens, increased from 228 to 298, a rise of over 30 percent. This growth indicates greater public awareness of rights and increased confidence in the Bureau’s capacity to intervene.

The Ombudsman observes that residents are more likely to voice grievances during periods of political stability, while administrative upheaval often produces a “suppression effect” in which citizens remain silent out of perceived futility. In 2025, 48 cases were filed as formal complaints for investigation – six more than in 2024 -underscoring the importance of institutional stability.

The Ministries of VROMI (21 cases) and Justice (12 cases) remain the principal sources of public dissatisfaction, a pattern unchanged since 2019. Notable concerns were also recorded for the Ministries of TEATT (4 cases), Finance (3 cases), VSA (3 cases), ECYS (1 case).

While the Ministry of General Affairs registered zero complaints for 2025, a letter of concern was issued to the Prime Minister regarding the operations of the Public Service Center (PSC) and the Personnel Department (P&O). For several years the Ombudsman has admonished the PSC for failing to ensure adequate public access to government services; ongoing arbitrary practices that restrict access remain a serious issue, most recently highlighted by a viral social-media complaint about PSC service. Among semi-public entities, Social and Health Insurances (SZV) continues to attract the most complaints.

The Ombudsman emphasizes that these statistics represent real people: civil servants seeking rightful pay, residents stalled by permit processes, and patients struggling to access care. The Ombudsman’s core mission is to ensure government upholds its duty of care to the public.

The Annual Report, which details the Bureau’s work over the past year, has been presented to Parliament and the Council of Ministers and is available for public download via www.ombudsman.sx.

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