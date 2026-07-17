ODM: Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports for Potential Storm Activity

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest July forecast from the Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science indicates that the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be well below normal, with nine named storms, four hurricanes, and one major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) with sustained wind speeds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

While this forecast suggests fewer storms than the historical average, it does not eliminate the risk to Sint Maarten.

Seasonal forecasts estimate the overall level of tropical cyclone activity across the Atlantic Basin, but they cannot predict where or when individual storms will develop or make landfall. It only takes one tropical storm or hurricane passing near or directly over the island to cause significant damage, disrupt essential services, and threaten lives.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) therefore reminds residents and the business community that preparedness should never be based solely on seasonal forecasts. Every hurricane season should be approached with the same level of readiness, regardless of whether it is forecast to be above normal, near normal, or below normal.

Preparedness is a shared responsibility. Taking action today, while weather conditions are favorable, is far easier and more effective than making last-minute preparations when a tropical storm or hurricane is approaching the country.

The remaining 2026 storm names are: Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Leah, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

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