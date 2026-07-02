ODM Calls on Business Community and Tourism Sector to Review Hurricane Contingency Plans  

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – National Disaster Coordinator and Fire Chief Clive Richardson is calling on the country’s business community, particularly those operating within the tourism and hospitality sector, to review and strengthen their hurricane contingency and business continuity plans as the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season progresses.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is once again appealing to residents and businesses not to become complacent simply because the season has had a relatively quiet start. Hurricane season extends through November 30, with the historical peak of activity occurring between mid-August and October.

“Preparedness cannot begin when a storm is already approaching the island,” Richardson said. “The time to prepare is now. Every business should already know what actions need to be taken to protect employees, customers, assets, and operations before a hurricane threatens Sint Maarten.”

ODM is encouraging all sectors of the economy—including hotels, resorts, restaurants, marinas, tour operators, retail businesses, transportation providers, and vacation rental management companies—to ensure their hurricane preparedness plans are current, practical, and understood by all staff members.

Businesses should review evacuation and shelter procedures, secure important records and digital data, verify emergency communication systems, inspect buildings for vulnerabilities, confirm insurance coverage, protect critical equipment, and identify suppliers and contractors who can assist with post-storm recovery. Regular staff training and emergency drills can also help ensure employees understand their roles before, during, and after a hurricane.

Vacation rental management companies are also encouraged to establish clear communication protocols with property owners and guests, including procedures for visitor notifications, evacuations, cancellations, emergency accommodations, and post-storm property inspections.

Richardson emphasized that a well-developed hurricane preparedness plan not only helps protect lives and property but also enables businesses to resume operations more quickly after a storm has passed.

“The safety of employees, visitors, and customers must always be the highest priority,” Richardson stated. “Every business owner has a responsibility to take reasonable measures to reduce risks and protect their operations. A business that is prepared today is far more resilient tomorrow.”

ODM noted that the country’s economy depends heavily on a vibrant tourism and service sector. Every business, regardless of its size, contributes to Sint Maarten’s economic recovery following a disaster. Businesses that are able to reopen quickly after an all-clear is issued help restore essential services, support employment, reassure visitors, and contribute to the island’s overall resilience.

The Office of Disaster Management also encourages businesses to coordinate their preparedness efforts with neighbouring businesses, industry associations, and emergency services where appropriate. Sharing information and maintaining communication before and after a storm can strengthen community resilience and speed up recovery efforts.

ODM reminds business owners and residents alike that hurricane preparedness is an ongoing process throughout the season. Plans should be reviewed regularly and updated as circumstances change to ensure they remain effective.

The Office of Disaster Management will continue to provide preparedness guidance throughout the hurricane season and urges everyone to remain informed by following official weather forecasts, government advisories, and emergency announcements.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Prepared Today. Resilient Tomorrow.

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