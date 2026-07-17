NWO launches new awards for impact, open science and team science 

Nominate researchers in the Caribbean now!

The world of science offers many prestigious prizes, from the Nobel Prize to the Spinoza and Stevin Prizes. These prizes reward pioneering researchers and push their work further. But some themes — and the researchers behind them — still lack a stage. NWO (Dutch Research Council) is closing that gap with the new NWO Awards.

Researchers in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten can be nominated too. NWO wants these awards to reflect the full breadth of Dutch-funded science, including work done in and for the Caribbean region.

Four awards, four themes

NWO created four awards to celebrate what makes science stronger:

Arete Award – A healthy research culture

Atlas Award – Societal impact

Agora Award – Collaboration



Leo Waaijers Open Science Award – Open science (deadline has passed)

These awards spotlight the people and teams driving real change — from how science is practised to how it connects with society.

What can you nominate?

Nominate an initiative that increases the impact of research. Individuals and teams both qualify — NWO built these awards to recognise teamwork and collaboration.

Who can nominate?

Anyone can nominate. Researchers can nominate themselves or colleagues. So can support staff, societal partners, and people outside academia. Know an initiative that deserves recognition? Submit it.

“Science has initiatives that we do not highlight enough,” says Marcel Levi, President of the NWO Executive Board. “With the NWO Awards, we want to change that. We recognise the people and teams who make science more open, more collaborative and more socially relevant — and we invite everyone, everywhere in the Kingdom, to put forward exceptional initiatives.”

Nominate before 10 September 2026 via the NWO Awards nomination form: www.nwo.nl/en/nwo-awards.

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