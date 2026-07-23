New Team Sint Maarten Uniforms Celebrate National Identity and Local Creativity

Pond Island, St. Maarten — The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), and the St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in collaboration with local designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel of Jolie Duzon, have unveiled the new official Team Sint Maarten sports uniforms.

The initiative provides athletes representing Sint Maarten at regional and international competitions with a unified and recognizable visual national identity. It also showcases the important role of local creativity and design within the Orange Economy.

Two uniform concepts were developed. The ceremonial design celebrates the island’s cultural and natural heritage, while the travel design prominently incorporates the national flag, making Team Sint Maarten immediately recognizable during international appearances.

The designs feature several elements inspired by Sint Maarten, including the brown pelican, yellow sage, sunrise, sea foam, and coral ecosystems. The national motto, Semper Pro Grediens – “Always Progressing”, reflects the grit, ambition, and forward movement of Sint Maarten and its athletes.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, welcomed the initiative as an example of how sports, tourism, and the creative industries can work together to strengthen the country’s international profile.

“Every time our athletes compete abroad, they carry the name and image of Sint Maarten with them. These uniforms ensure that they do so with a strong, unified identity while showcasing the talent of one of our local designers. This is the Orange Economy in action, turning creativity and culture into opportunities, national pride, and greater international visibility for Sint Maarten.”

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honorable Melissa D. Gumbs, emphasized that the uniforms will allow Sint Maarten’s athletes and sporting organizations to represent the country with greater consistency and pride.

“Our athletes deserve to enter every regional and international arena looking and feeling like one united Team Sint Maarten. These uniforms reflect who we are, where we come from, and the pride with which our athletes represent the country.”

Designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel described the project as the fulfilment of a personal and professional goal.

“Designing a national tracksuit has always been one of my goals. My love for Sint Maarten and its people inspired every aspect of the design. The brown pelican, yellow sage, sun, sea foam, and other elements come together to tell the story of who we are. I am honoured to see Team Sint Maarten wear these uniforms with pride and confidence around the world.”

SMSF President Naomi Korstanje said the uniforms represent an important milestone in strengthening the identity and international visibility of Team Sint Maarten.

“The St. Maarten Sports Federation is proud to support the introduction of the official Team Sint Maarten tracksuit. We thank all participating departments, partners, sponsors, and the designer for helping us build a strong Team Sint Maarten identity for current and future generations of athletes.”

The project began in September 2024 and demonstrates the impact of collaboration among government, the sporting community, and the local creative sector.

Team Sint Maarten will proudly wear the new uniforms as it prepares to compete at the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games, Santo Domingo 2026. More than sports apparel, the uniforms represent the country’s identity, unity, creativity, and ambition on the global stage.

Like this: Like Loading…