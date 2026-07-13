New Community Initiative Encourages More People to Support Philipsburg Businesses During Slow Season 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Every year, the annual slow season presents challenges for businesses throughout Philipsburg as visitor numbers decrease and customer traffic slows. In response, a new community initiative was created to encourage more residents and visitors to spend time in Philipsburg while supporting local businesses through a fun, interactive shopping experience.

The 1st Experience My Philipsburg Scavenger Hunt Event recently concluded successfully, introducing a unique way for participants to experience Philipsburg differently. Rather than simply visiting stores, players worked together to solve clues, visit participating businesses, shop, and complete an interactive adventure through the heart of Philipsburg.

The initiative was created with a simple objective: to encourage more people to spend time in Philipsburg during the slower tourism season while creating a memorable experience that benefits both participants and local businesses.

Registration was free and open to anyone on Sint Maarten or Saint Martin, including visitors. Participants could register as a Solo Player, Bestie Team, Family Team, Mommy & Me Team, Daddy & Me Team, Co-Worker Team, Church Team, Sports Team or Business Team.

The inaugural event welcomed its first participating teams, The Powerpuff Girls and Q – Queens, both of whom successfully completed the scavenger hunt. The winning team, the Q – Queens, received US$300 Cash along with the official 1st Experience My Philipsburg Scavenger Hunt 2026 Winner’s Award. Photographs of the winning team accompany this press release.

One of the unique aspects of the initiative is its team-based format. Although only two teams completed the inaugural event, each team consisted of three players, resulting in six participants visiting and shopping at the participating businesses. This illustrates how even a small number of registered teams can generate meaningful foot traffic for local businesses through the initiative’s team-based format.

As more teams participate in future events, the number of shoppers entering participating businesses grows accordingly, creating a scalable community initiative that benefits players, local businesses and the wider Philipsburg economy.

The initiative extends its appreciation to the three Philipsburg businesses that participated in the inaugural event:

Mamacita

Top Shop (Old Street)

Universal Electronics Gifts & Bags

Their participation helped launch a new community initiative focused on encouraging more people to experience Philipsburg differently while supporting the local economy during the slower tourism season.

Following the positive response to the inaugural event, interest has already been received from additional individuals, teams and businesses wishing to participate in future editions.

Planning is now underway for the 2nd Experience My Philipsburg Scavenger Hunt Event, which is expected to take place in August 2026.

Individuals and teams interested in participating can simply WhatsApp “PLAY” to +1 (721) 587-0673. Registration is FREE.

Businesses and brands interested in participating in future events or exploring partnership opportunities are invited to email sales.inmtvmedia@gmail.com with the subject line Business Participation Application.

The Experience My Philipsburg Scavenger Hunt Event is a community initiative organized by INM Events & Experiences and powered by INMTV Media. Created to help address the impact of the annual slow season on Philipsburg businesses, the initiative transforms shopping into an interactive community experience that encourages residents and visitors to experience Philipsburg differently.

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