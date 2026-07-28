New Climate Scenario Reports in Local Languages and Interactive Scenario Tool Launched for Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

SINT MAARTEN — The International Panel on Deltas and Coastal Areas (IPDC), on behalf of its partner organisations, today announced the publication of climate scenario reports for Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten in local languages. Based on the English-language publication released in December 2025, the reports are now available in Papiamento (Aruba), Papiamentu (Curaçao) and Dutch. The publication is the result of a unique collaboration between the national meteorological services of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands.

Introducing Climate Scenarios for Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

The climate scenarios are part of the IPDC’s latest Dutch Caribbean project on climate scenarios and digital climate-information services. Based on scientific data, the scenarios have been developed for 2050 and 2100 and are intended to support the design of climate adaptation measures and the development of national climate adaptation plans.

The climate scenarios illustrate how key climate variables may change, including temperature, wind speed, rainfall and sea level. Using global climate models and local historical observations, the scenarios have been specifically tailored to the unique geographical and climatological conditions of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

In recent decades, global average temperatures have increased as a result of rising greenhouse gas emissions. These changes affect the lives of people around the world, including those living on small island states such as Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Understanding how the climate may continue to change throughout the rest of this century is therefore essential for informed decision-making and long-term planning.

Introducing a User-Friendly Scenario Tool on the Climate Impact Atlas

In addition to the new reports, the IPDC announced the launch of a new climate scenario tool on the online Climate Impact Atlas of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. This interactive and user-friendly tool enables users to explore the climate scenarios and their implications.

Users can select a time horizon (2050 or 2100) and a climate variable (temperature, rainfall, wind or sea level) to view projections relevant to their interests. The results presented in the tool are fully consistent with the climate scenario reports for Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The tool is available in all local languages, making it particularly valuable for educational purposes, public outreach and stakeholder engagement.

For More Information

The newly translated climate scenario reports can be downloaded from the following partner websites:

The new scenario tool can be accessed via the Climate Impact Atlas by selecting “Climate Scenarios” from the navigation menu:

Partners

The climate scenarios were developed by the IPDC in collaboration with its partner organisations: the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), Departamento Meteorologico Aruba (DMA), the Meteorological Department Curaçao (MDC), the Meteorological Department Sint Maarten (MDS), and the Governments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The climate scenario tool was developed by Stichting Climate Adaptation Services (CAS).

The IPDC is an initiative funded by the Government of the Netherlands.

Like this: Like Loading…